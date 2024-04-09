Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

