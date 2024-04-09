Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
