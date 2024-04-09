Stifel Nicolaus Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

