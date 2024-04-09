Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 14.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.83. 430,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

