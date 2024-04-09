Sterling Manor Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 6.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,747,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 668,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,247. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.