Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

