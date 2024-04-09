Stephen Biggins Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) Stock

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Biggins acquired 400,000 shares of Stelar Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($19,072.85).
Stelar Metals Stock Performance
About Stelar Metals
Stelar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of its lithium, battery-metal copper, cobalt, and zinc metal projects in New South Wales and South Australia. Stelar Metals Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wayville, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stelar Metals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Stelar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.