Stephen Biggins Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) Stock

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Biggins acquired 400,000 shares of Stelar Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($19,072.85).

Stelar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of its lithium, battery-metal copper, cobalt, and zinc metal projects in New South Wales and South Australia. Stelar Metals Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wayville, Australia.

