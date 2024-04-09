Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Raised by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.73. 822,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

