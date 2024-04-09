Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 41,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. 4,062,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

