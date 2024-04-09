Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,657,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,028 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 3.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 12.12% of Spotify Technology worth $4,445,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,944,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.55. 1,031,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,232. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.