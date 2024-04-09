Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £101.50 ($128.46).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.28) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.80 ($133.91) to GBX 9,960 ($126.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,800 ($111.38) to GBX 9,800 ($124.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

LON:SPX traded up GBX 44.31 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,659.31 ($122.25). 25,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,891.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,900 ($99.99) and a one year high of £118.45 ($149.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,633.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 6,451.61%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($133.24), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($87,935.96). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

