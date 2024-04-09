SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,869. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

