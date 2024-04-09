SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,855,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,326 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

