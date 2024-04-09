SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,855,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,956,556 shares.The stock last traded at $27.89 and had previously closed at $27.82.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.