SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) is Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 6.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.