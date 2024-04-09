Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 656,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 140.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,081 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.98. 262,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,765. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.