Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 728,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.