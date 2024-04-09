SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.84.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 122,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.