SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,779,000 after buying an additional 893,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after buying an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 466,801 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPSM opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

