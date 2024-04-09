SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

