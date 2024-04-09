SOL Capital Management CO Sells 9,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

