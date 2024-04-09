SOL Capital Management CO Sells 400 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.