SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

