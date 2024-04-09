SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,418 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

