SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 13,865 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

