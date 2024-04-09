SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 413.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.16% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

