SOL Capital Management CO Has $7.46 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $420.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

