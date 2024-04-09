SOL Capital Management CO Has $693,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 94,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

