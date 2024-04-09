SOL Capital Management CO Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

