SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.92 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

