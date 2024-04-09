SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.68 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

