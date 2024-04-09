SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,858.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGC opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

