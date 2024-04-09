SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

NIKE stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

