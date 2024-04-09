Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and iron deposits. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada.

