SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. 14,544,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 54,466,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

