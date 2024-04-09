SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.