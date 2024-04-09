So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.01. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in So-Young International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

