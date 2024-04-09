Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.06 and last traded at $154.57. Approximately 1,565,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,861,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after buying an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

