Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $34,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $154.96. 2,629,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

