SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

SM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

