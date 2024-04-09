Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

