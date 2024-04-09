SingularityNET Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $126.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00014579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.08 or 1.00167925 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00011824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00134797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,681,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,681,258.98352 with 1,279,455,944.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13881756 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $141,842,693.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.