SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.68 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $133.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014511 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.87 or 0.99753544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00133422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,795,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,681,258.98352 with 1,279,455,944.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13881756 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $141,842,693.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

