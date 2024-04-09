Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

