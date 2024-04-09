Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 21,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 240,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.22). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 262.17% and a negative net margin of 171.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

