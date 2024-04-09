SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Up 4.6%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.02. 109,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 446,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

