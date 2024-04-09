Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 4.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.99% of Shopify worth $4,998,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.