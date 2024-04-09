Shockwave Medical’s (SWAV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $263.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.70.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $325.60 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

