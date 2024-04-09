Shiba Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and $689.10 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,534,086,491,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,289,410,812,691 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

