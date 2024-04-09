SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 99,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 538,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SES AI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 142,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SES AI by 193.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SES AI by 110.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SES AI by 207.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

