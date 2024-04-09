ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $776.42. 448,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,208. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.68 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

